Boundary wall to come up at PGI’s Sarangpur centre

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 9

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has decided to safeguard the 50.76 acres of Sarangpur land, the possession for which it obtained last year. The institute is going ahead with the construction of boundary wall at the premises.

Sharing details, the Deputy Director of the PGI, Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, said: “The institute has approved the construction of a boundary wall to safeguard the land so that no encroachment takes place on our land. The Engineering Department of the UT Administration is developing an estimate of the boundary wall. If the amount is below Rs 5 crore, it will be managed at the level of the institute or else we will have to obtain approval from the centre.”

The institute is also going to deliberate on in-principle decisions taken with respect to the services to be provided at the Sarangpur centre, institutional area to the PGI for its satellite centre. Initially, it was decided to set up new OPD, shifting of trauma centre, cancer care and LRC so that the waiting time for surgeries for common man is decreased. It was principally deliberated that emergency services will be available in a highly efficient manner so as to improve infrastructural medical facilities.

“There are certain rules as per which construction can be done only to a specific percentage of the land. The land is limited and we will have to revisit our in-principle decisions about infrastructure plan we made earlier. We will now see whether everything can be factored within the land space or some tailoring is required with respect to number of beds for any centre,” said Dhawan.

To deal with pandemics such as Covid-19, the PGI was also keen for building an infectious disease hospital at the Sarangpur centre. Dhawan said the institute had to decide whether to start the project in phases or in one go.

The Sarangpur centre of the PGI will benefit in screening OPD patients, triaging patients and managing them optimally.

