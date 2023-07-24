Bowlers shine in Strikers' 8-run win

Mohali, July 23
A near to perfection performance by JK Super Strikers’ bowlers today help the side successfully defend a modest total against Royal Phantoms to ensure an eight-run win during the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup being held at IS Bindra PCA Stadium.
Batting first, the Strikers posted 157/8 in 20 overs. Their bowlers restricted Phantoms at 149/6 in the allotted overs. Strikers’ innings was raised by Jaskaranvir Singh Paul (34 off 31 balls, with four boundaries), Arun Kalia (28), Anmol Malhotra (24), Sanvir Singh (17) and Vishwanath Pratap Singh (16). Kuljit Singh remained the highest wicket taker for the bowling side as he accounted 3/28, while Aradhaya Shukla claimed two wickets. Harpreet Brar, Prabhkirat Singh and Harjas Singh Tandon also took one wicket each.
In reply, Phantoms could score 149/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Venus Garga (39 off 33 balls, three boundaries and two sixes), Ridham Satyawan (36 off 28 balls, two boundaries and one six) and Abhinav Sharma (26) were the main scorers. Pardeep Singh Grewal claimed two wickets, while Sanvir, Harry Dhaliwal, Arun Kalia and Emanjot Singh Chahal took one wicket each.
