Boxer Sparsh selected for Indian probables camp

Mohali, September 27
Boxer Sparsh Kumar has been selected in the Indian probable’s camp, meant for selecting Indian team for the Asian Boxing Championship to be held from October 30 to November 12 in Jordan. The camp is being held in the National Capital.
Son of a bus driver in Delhi, Sparsh, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, is a SAI Punjab trainee and also trains under Joginder Kumar, who trains young pugilists from humble background, at Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3.
At 19, Sparsh ended his hunt for international glory by defeating Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad Asif to clinch the gold medal in the men’s 52-kg weight category in the (2019) South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal. Before moving to Punjab, he had represented Chandigarh in several school nationals.
