Boxing teams

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Boxing Amateur Association (CABA) selected boxers to represent the city in the coming Sub-Junior National Boxing Championship to be held at Bellari (Karnataka) from May 19 to 27. According to Dr Rajinder Singh Mann, Secretary, CABA, the selected team includes (boys) Sidharth, Nitin, Akshit, Amandev, Nikhil, Naman, Anshuman, Anantveer, Harsh Joon, Dev Hanu, Shubham, Loven Gulia; (coaches) Mukesh Kumar, Anand Kumar; and (girls) Tanvi, Nisha, Komal, Tamanna, Mehak, Arshdeep Kaur, Suhani, Shrishti, Kanishka, Mamta, Nidhi, Aaditi; and (coach) Ritu Chaudary and Mahasweta.