Boxing trials to be held at Sector 32 school on May 25

Chandigarh, May 21
The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association will organise trials to select boxers for the upcoming Youth Men and Women National Boxing Championship to be held in Sikkim (for men) from June 12 and in Bhopal (for women) from June 25.
The trials will be held at the boxing hall of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, on May 25 (8 am weighing). The selection trials will be held for men’s weight categories, including minimum weight (46-48kg), flyweight (48-51kg), bantam (51-54kg), feather weight (54-57kg), light weight (57-60kg), light welterweight (60-63.5kg), welterweight (63.5-67kg), light middle (67-71kg), middle weight (71-75kg), light heavyweight (75-80kg), cruiser weight (80-86kg), heavy weight (86-92kg) and super heavy (92+kg).
In the women’s category, the trials will be conducted for weigh categories, including minimum weight (45-48 kg), light fly weight (48-50kg), flyweight (50-52kg), bantam weight (52-54kg), featherweight (54-57kg), light weight (57-60kg), light welterweight (60-63kg), welterweight (63-66kg), light middle (66-70kg), middle weight (70-75kg), light heavy (75-81kg) and heavy weight (81+kg).
Boxers born between January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2006 will be eligible to participate in the trials. Those interested are advised to bring original documents as well as copies of Aadhaar card/residential proof of Chandigarh, bona fide certificate of school/college along with ID card, date of birth certificate and passport.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...