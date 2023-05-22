Boxing trials to be held at Sector 32 school on May 25

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association will organise trials to select boxers for the upcoming Youth Men and Women National Boxing Championship to be held in Sikkim (for men) from June 12 and in Bhopal (for women) from June 25.

The trials will be held at the boxing hall of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, on May 25 (8 am weighing). The selection trials will be held for men’s weight categories, including minimum weight (46-48kg), flyweight (48-51kg), bantam (51-54kg), feather weight (54-57kg), light weight (57-60kg), light welterweight (60-63.5kg), welterweight (63.5-67kg), light middle (67-71kg), middle weight (71-75kg), light heavyweight (75-80kg), cruiser weight (80-86kg), heavy weight (86-92kg) and super heavy (92+kg).

In the women’s category, the trials will be conducted for weigh categories, including minimum weight (45-48 kg), light fly weight (48-50kg), flyweight (50-52kg), bantam weight (52-54kg), featherweight (54-57kg), light weight (57-60kg), light welterweight (60-63kg), welterweight (63-66kg), light middle (66-70kg), middle weight (70-75kg), light heavy (75-81kg) and heavy weight (81+kg).

Boxers born between January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2006 will be eligible to participate in the trials. Those interested are advised to bring original documents as well as copies of Aadhaar card/residential proof of Chandigarh, bona fide certificate of school/college along with ID card, date of birth certificate and passport.