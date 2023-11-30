Boy assaults city school principal with iron rod

Chandigarh, November 29

In a shocking and unprecedented incident, the principal of Government High School (GHS), Sector 19, was injured in an attack by a class 9 student of the neighbouring Government Model Senior Secondary School.

The incident took place around 1.05 pm today when the assailant, armed with a rod, ambushed Kesar Singh, the victim, in the school corridor and hit him on the forehead and head.

The boy assaulted the principal even after he fell down. Kesar Singh was alone at the time of the attack.

Students of the school nabbed the attacker, who was later handed over to the police.

Kesar Singh was rushed to the GMSH in Sector 16. He was administered six stitches in the head before being discharged from the infirmary in a stable condition.

The police have detained the student and are conducting an investigation to ascertain the motive and circumstances of the incident.

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, UT, stated, “Strict action will be taken by the department once police investigation is complete. Till then, the student involved in the incident will not be allowed to attend school.” — TNS

Reason behind attack unknown

