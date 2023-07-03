Boy escapes from Snehalaya

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

A 13-year-old boy has reportedly escaped from Snehalaya, a shelter home for destitute and abandoned children in Maloya. The police said the minor scaled the wall of the Snehalaya and escaped around 4.30 pm. The police have got CCTV footage of boy’s escape from the shelter home. A police official said immediately after getting information about the incident, the forest area near the Snehalaya was cordoned off and a search carried out till late evening. The boy is a native of Champaran district of Bihar. The police have lodged a DDR with the Maloya police station.