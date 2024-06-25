Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

An 11-year-old boy, Sehbaaj Singh, died after a toy train he was riding overturned at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh. The incident occurred on the evening of June 22.

Sehbaaj, who hailed from Jalandhar district, was in the last compartment of the toy train when it overturned while taking a turn in the plaza area of the mall. He sustained a head injury and got trapped under the compartment. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras at the mall.

Sehbaaj was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His uncle, Jatinder Pal Singh, a resident of Siana village in Nawanshahr, filed a complaint with the police following which a case was registered against toy train driver Sourav at the Industrial Area police station. He was arrested and later released on bail.

