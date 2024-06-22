 Boy riding bicycle crushed to death : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Boy riding bicycle crushed to death

Boy riding bicycle crushed to death

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

A 13-year-old boy, Virat, was crushed to death under a tipper truck while six-year-old riding pillion on a cycle was injured in the accident near Cheema Boilers here on Thursday morning.

The victims were rushed to the hospital where Virat died.

On the statement of deceased’s father Parminder Singh, a case has been registered against the truck driver, identified as Shaukeen Singh of Gurdaspur, at the Phase 1 police station.

The complainant stated that the incident took place around 7:45 am on Thursday and the truck driver had fled the spot.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

2
Diaspora

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

3
India

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

4
Ludhiana

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

5
Himachal

4 dead as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

6
Trending

On Sania Mirza marriage rumours with Mohammed Shami, tennis star’s father fumes ‘she has not…’

7
World

Watch: Putin takes Kim Jong Un on drive in Limousine, later gifts him car; North Korean leader gives him pair of dogs

8
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

9
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

10
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

The AAP national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by t...

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process; issues notice to National Testing Agency, others

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

The Congress, meanwhile, stages protests across the country ...

NTA postpones CSIR-UGC-NET examination due to ‘unavoidable circumstances and logistical reasons’

NTA postpones CSIR-UGC-NET examination due to ‘unavoidable circumstances and logistical reasons’

The joint CSIR-UGC-NET exam is for the eligibility of candid...


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Congress protests NEET irregularities

AAP, Congress playing with sentiments: BJP

Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

ED behaving as if Arvind Kejriwal is ‘most wanted terrorist’: Sunita Kejriwal

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar in Ludhiana with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide in Ludhiana

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told