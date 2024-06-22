Boy riding bicycle crushed to death

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

A 13-year-old boy, Virat, was crushed to death under a tipper truck while six-year-old riding pillion on a cycle was injured in the accident near Cheema Boilers here on Thursday morning.

The victims were rushed to the hospital where Virat died.

On the statement of deceased’s father Parminder Singh, a case has been registered against the truck driver, identified as Shaukeen Singh of Gurdaspur, at the Phase 1 police station.

The complainant stated that the incident took place around 7:45 am on Thursday and the truck driver had fled the spot.

