BPRD chief visits ITBP training centre at Bhanu, reviews activities

Chandigarh, October 4
Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), Balaji Srivastava, visited Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre (BTC) at Bhanu near here and reviewed the training for recruits and other courses being conducted for ITBP personnel.
He was briefed about various activities underway at the BTC and associated establishments like the National Institute for Training in Search, Rescue and Disaster Response and National Training Centre for Dogs, by Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, BTC.
Srivastava witnessed the training activities for recruits in the field such as drill, shooting, weapon handling and unarmed combat, as well as the grooming of K-9 squads and equestrian teams. He also interacted with the trainees and instructors.
The Director General also reviewed theoretical and practical aspects of the basic medical first responder and collapsed structure search and rescue course and the training for response to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents.
Military Nursing Service Raising Day
Chandigarh: The Military Nursing Service (MNS) celebrated its 97th Raising Day at the Chandimandir Military Station. To mark the occasion, a wreath was laid to the Veer Smriti, a war memorial, by Brig Sunita Sharma. In his special order of the day, Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, complimented all MNS officers for their unflinching service, commitment and exceptional professionalism in providing healthcare to the troops and their families. TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...
Uttarakhand Police release list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche
The list of trainees includes those from West Bengal, Delhi,...