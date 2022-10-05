BPRD chief visits ITBP training centre at Bhanu, reviews activities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), Balaji Srivastava, visited Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre (BTC) at Bhanu near here and reviewed the training for recruits and other courses being conducted for ITBP personnel.

He was briefed about various activities underway at the BTC and associated establishments like the National Institute for Training in Search, Rescue and Disaster Response and National Training Centre for Dogs, by Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, BTC.

Srivastava witnessed the training activities for recruits in the field such as drill, shooting, weapon handling and unarmed combat, as well as the grooming of K-9 squads and equestrian teams. He also interacted with the trainees and instructors.

The Director General also reviewed theoretical and practical aspects of the basic medical first responder and collapsed structure search and rescue course and the training for response to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents.

Military Nursing Service Raising Day

Chandigarh: The Military Nursing Service (MNS) celebrated its 97th Raising Day at the Chandimandir Military Station. To mark the occasion, a wreath was laid to the Veer Smriti, a war memorial, by Brig Sunita Sharma. In his special order of the day, Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, complimented all MNS officers for their unflinching service, commitment and exceptional professionalism in providing healthcare to the troops and their families. TNS

