Brace for unscheduled power cuts in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 21

Get ready for power cuts in the coming days. The district unit of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has alerted residents about expected unscheduled power cuts in the days ahead due to an “acute shortage of power” in the state and country and has sought their cooperation in the “tough times”.

Power cuts could be imposed at any time of the day and the duration could not be fixed, said a senior official, adding that it would totally depend on the demand and supply. UHBVN XEN Sanjeev Sharma said, “Following a sharp rise in the temperature and the consequent increase in power consumption, the state is facing a shortage of supply and Panchkula is no exception.”

Shortage of supply Due to a rise in the mercury & increase in power consumption, the state is facing a shortage of supply and Panchkula is no exception. —Sanjeev Sharma, XEN, UHBVN

He said, “The duration of the cuts will not be fixed because whenever the demand gets higher than the supply, a cut is imposed. It is governed by a control room at the state level. We have no control over it.”

Sharma said they had also failed to meet the energy requirements of the industry.

Moreover, erratic power was also expected to affect the water supply.

SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, said, “We have been told that power cuts can be imposed for at least the next 15 days or more, depending upon the situation. The power supply remained snapped on several occasions. Firstly, the power cut was imposed in the early hours, then morning, and thereafter, evening. Due to power cuts, the water supply was disrupted. During the evening, the water supply was scheduled to start at 5 pm, but remained snapped until 7 pm.”

He asked the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to make arrangements for diesel generators at boosting stations to tackle the “emergency situation.”

Subhash Papneja, president, RWA, Sector 16, said, “The UHBVN should request the Municipal Corporation to turn off the fancy lights put up on poles. Let’s stop wastage and put electricity to good use.”