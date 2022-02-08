Brain tumour survivor an inspiration for young trainees

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, February 7

Brain tumour survivor and 60-year-old veteran athlete Opinder Kaur Sekhon is turning out to be an inspiration for young trainees at the Sector 7 Sports Complex here. Opinder was operated upon for a brain tumour in 2000. However, she was again operated upon for brain meningitis disease in 2013.

Restricted to bed rest, the former state-level athlete pushed herself to the limits and, within six months of her second operation, she participated in the Chandigarh Veterans’ Athletics Championship. She won two silver medals (discus throw and shot put events), which were enough for her to start a new life.

In 2014, she won 100m gold and 200m bronze medals in Punjab’s veteran’s meet. In the same year, she won medals in 100m, 200m, and 400m sprints in the event. In October last year, she won gold medals in shot put and discus throw events. Besides completing 5-km runs (twice) and half marathons, she has as many as 28 medals to her kitty. Recently, she won a gold medal each in shot put and discus throw events during the 41st Chandigarh Masters Athletics Championship.

“Athletics gave me strength, willpower and happiness. I am a former best athlete of Panjab University and Punjabi University, Patiala. I had been a sprinter, thrower and hockey player as well. World came crashing when I was detected with brain-related complications twice. However, re-exploring my love for athletics has given me a new life,” said Opinder.

She is preparing to participate in the upcoming veterans’ championship, scheduled for next month.

“People my age would sit at their homes, but I made sure to be regular at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. I am also planning to gather like-minded people and make a veterans’ basketball team to encourage city’s youngsters. My only aim is to encourage more and more people to live a happy life by adopting sports,” said Opinder.

