Chandigarh: Brand registration renewal made simpler

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

For promoting Ease of Doing Business, the Excise & Taxation Department, UT, has included a provision in the Excise Policy 2024-25 for enabling automated renewal of liquor brand/label registration through online portal.

Taking advantage of online system, the licensees can renew the liquor labels/brands that were already approved last year in auto-mode through a simpler process.

Now, the licensees will have the convenience of submitting their liquor label/brand applications, along with requisite documents and fees, through online portal with an undertaking that there is no change in the labels of the brands applied for renewal as well as in Ex-Distillery/ Brewery/ Winery price of the brand & label (front & back) to be pasted on bottle and in size, colour, printing, FSSAI License No. etc. of the labels. The approval will be issued immediately on auto mode after payment of required fee.

This initiative aims to streamline and expedite the application procedure, reduce paperwork and eliminates the need for physical visits, making the process faster and more streamlined. By leveraging technology, the department will provide applicants with a smoother and more convenient experience while maintaining the integrity of auto renewal of label registration process."

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.