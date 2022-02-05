Brar promises better public transport facilities

Mohali, February 4
Ravneet Brar, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate from the Mohali Assembly constituency, during his campaigning in the city, said: “If residents give me a chance, I will provide better public transport facilities in Mohali city and the surrounding villages.”
Speaking during campaigning at several villages, Brar said, if voted to power, he would ensure that public transport connectivity between Chandigarh, Mohali and Zirakpur was the best across the North India.
