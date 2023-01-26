Bravery award for Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg for saving life of visitor by giving CPR

Chandigarh, January 25
UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg will be awarded commendation certificate for bravery on Republic Day.
The officer had given timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a visitor who had collapsed at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office following a suspected heart attack on January 17 morning.
Janak Kumar, a resident of Sector 41-A, was at the CHB office in connection with a hearing before the board secretary when he collapsed inside the office chamber.
He was immediately put in a chair and Garg, also the Chief Executive Officer, CHB, provided him the CPR. Kumar regained consciousness soon after giving the CPR.
The patient was shifted in an official vehicle to the Emergency of Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was kept under observation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade
It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...