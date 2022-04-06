Brezza robbed at gunpoint near Barwala

Panchkula, April 5
Five unidentified miscreants took away a Brezza car at gunpoint near Sultanpur village at the Barwala T-point late on Monday night.
Barwala police post incharge Mukesh Kumar said the complainant, Happy Singh, a resident of Ghadauli village in Ambala who has been residing at Karan Colony in Barwala for the past four to five years, stated that he was running a shop in Chandigarh and commuted in his car daily. He said he was coming back from Chandigarh along with one of his acquaintances, Rajinder, around 9 pm on Monday.
The complainant stated that as Rajinder had to visit Ghadauli, he parked his car near the Barwala T-point. He said in the meantime, a Mahindra SUV came and stopped there. Five persons came out of it. Four of them had their faces covered. The other person was holding a pistol and fired into the air. They took the car keys and fled in it towards Shehzadpur.
The police reached the spot on getting information about the incident and started an investigation.
