Bribery allegation sparks protest at Zirakpur sub-tehsil

Mohali, March 21
Official work in the Zirakpur sub-tehsil office was affected today as several advocates, deed writers and others staged a protest.
The protesters alleged that a registry clerk was reportedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 to get the documentation done. Gurdarshan Singh made a complaint in writing to the Mohali Deputy Commissioner and demanded action against the registry clerk.
The protesters demanded that if action was not taken against the registry clerk, then they would continue with their protest.
According to the complainant, the clerk was demanding bribe to get the documentation of NOC done whereas, according to the complainant, in his case, the NOC was not applicable. The clerk claimed that the advocate was making false allegations against him and had submitted incomplete documents due to which the registry could not be processed.
