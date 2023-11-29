Bribery case: Chandigarh Vigilance Department files chargesheet against accused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November28

The Vigilance Department of the Chandigarh Administration has filed a chargesheet against a Sector 63 resident, Ashok Narula, who was arrested on September 27 for allegedly seeking a bribe from a Dhanas-based chemist on behalf of a drug control officer, Sunil Chaudhary.

The department has filed the chargesheet against Narula for offences punishable under Sections 7, 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the complainant, Deo Sharan, he runs a firm (M/s Devine Surgical) that deals in orthopedic medical and surgical equipment. He claimed that Chaudhary and Narula had carried out an inspection at his shop a month ago.

During the check, Chaudhary reportedly warned him that his shop would be sealed as some discrepancies had come to light during the check. According to Sharan, Narula demanded Rs 1,00,000 for him in exchange for settling the matter. When the chemist conveyed to Narula that he could not pay up such a hefty sum, the latter offered to settle for Rs 80,000.

But since the complainant was unable to pay the bribe, he approached the Vigilance Department.

The department laid a trap to catch Narula, and he was caught red-handed accepting a sum of Rs 25,000. A local court had already dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by suspended drug controller Sunil Chaudhary.

According to the Vigilance Department, some documents and materials seized during the investigation have been sent for forensic examinations, and a supplementary chargesheet will be filed later.