Bribery case: Drug officer's bail plea junked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by suspended Drug Controller Sunil Chaudhary in an alleged case of corruption.

Complainant Deo Sharan Sah of Milk Colony, Dhanas, alleged Chaudhary had sought a bribe through his mediator Ashok Narula to settle a notice issued in the name of his firm Devine Surgical. Following this, the Vigilance laid a trap and arrested Narula while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000.

Chaudhary claimed he was falsely implicated. He said no FIR was filed against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and that the case was registered only against Narula.

JP Singh, public prosecutor, argued there was sufficient evidence against the applicant. His close relation with Narula had been proved through their conversation over the phone. His modus operandi was to inspect medical shops and extort money from owners by threatening them to seal the shops.