Brig BS Gill (retd) elected War Decorated India president

Chandigarh, March 17
A session to resolve various issues of veterans and war widows was conducted on the concluding day of the national convention-cum-reunion of War Decorated India (WDI) at Chandimandir Military Station today.
Meanwhile, Brig BS Gill (retd), a Vir Chakra recipient from the Jat Regiment, was unanimously elected as the next WDI president.
