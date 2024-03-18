Brig BS Gill (retd) elected War Decorated India president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

A session to resolve various issues of veterans and war widows was conducted on the concluding day of the national convention-cum-reunion of War Decorated India (WDI) at Chandimandir Military Station today.

Meanwhile, Brig BS Gill (retd), a Vir Chakra recipient from the Jat Regiment, was unanimously elected as the next WDI president.

