British native held for fraud in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police on Saturday arrested a British national, Avtarjeet Singh Dhanjal, in a fraud case related to the sale of a house in Phase 3B1 here, from the New Delhi international airport. The police said a lookout circular was already issued against the suspect. A case against him and others was registered under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC at the Mataur police station in 2019. Complainant Birinder Kaur (83) stated that the suspect, a British national, who was currently residing in Sector 15, Chandigarh, along with his accomplices, cheated her by reselling the house that was already sold to her. The suspect has been remanded in two-day police custody. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident reported that four unknown persons snatched his mobile phone and Rs600 near Sports Complex, Mani Majra, on February 24. On the complaint of the victim, Lalit Kumar, a case under Section 379-A and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Copper pipes of ACs stolen

Panchkula: Miscreants stole copper pipes of five air-conditioners from a supermarket in Sector 11 here. Tarun Sharma, manager of Everyday Supermarket, told the police that he came to know about the theft when he went to the terrace to check oil in a generator. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 5 police station. TNS

69-run win for Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: The Kurukshetra District Cricket Association defeated Century Cricket Academy by 69 runs in the 3rd North Zone Panna Lal Memorial U-23 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Kurukshetra lads scored 190 runs before getting all out in 39.1 overs. Rishant Kohli (51) and Ritesh Nonu (56) were the two top scorers for the side. Prince Thakur (3/18), Ravinder Pal Singh (3/35), Samardeep (2/13), Manav Malik (1/23) and Sanjeev Prakhar (1/21) claimed wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Century Cricket Academy was bundled out for 121 runs in 25.4 overs with the help of Vaibhav Kalta (25), Prince Thakur (18), Ansshul Choudhary (15) and Tarun Chaudhary (15). Harsh Sharma (4/20), Ritesh Nonu (2/20), Anup Kaushik (1/13), Kush (1/26) and Anubhav (1/20) were the main wicket takers for the bowling side.