Broad daylight theft at flat in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 24

Four unidentified youths broke into a flat at Savitri Height-II on VIP Road here and made off with cash, jewelry and goods worth lakhs this afternoon.

The house owner, Subhash Chander Bajaj, and his family had gone to a hospital when thieves struck. The police said the main door and the lock of the house were broken. Miscreants ransacked cupboards, bed boxes and briefcases to look for valuables.

In the CCTV footage, the miscreants, two of them wearing blue shirts, are seen talking over phone in the corrirdor of the building.

Zirakpur SHO Simranjit Singh said, “We have questioned a few persons. The CCTV footage of the incident is being scanned. An investigation is underway.”

