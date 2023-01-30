Broken board welcomes visitors on Mohali road

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 29

With a majority of international delegates arriving today at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, for the first meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group on January 30-31, the local administration remained busy giving final touches to the landscaping and plantation work along the road from the airport to the UT.

While a broken welcome board to Punjab outside the airport was yet to be replaced, plantation and ornamental flowers paved the way of the delegates. The airport chowk, IISER light points, Mohali-Chandigarh border near Sector 48 and others have been decorated with fancy lighting and flags of the participating countries. The GMADA and Mohali Municipal Corporation have been entrusted the task of making preparations for the summit in the Mohali area.

Mohali MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur said: “The repair work of the roads has been done. The roundabouts and light points have been landscaped, decorative lights installed to add to the ambience.”

Officials said the entire route from the Mohali airport to the venue in Chandigarh has been spruced up.

