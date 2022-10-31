Broken Stretches Mohali: Potholes on Kumbhra light point slip road pose risk

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 30

Commuters have been facing inconvenience on a daily basis owing to poor condition of city roads even as officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and municipal corporation besides area councillors have turned a blind eye to their problems.

Safety hazard Potholes, dust and gravel pose a safety hazard, especially to the lives of two-wheeler riders on stretch. Vikas Baliyan, a Kumbhra resident Patchwork on Patchwork on bad stretches has begun. All major roads will be repaired within a month or two. Kuljit Bedi, Deputy Mayor

A slip road near the Kumbhra light points in the heart of the city has been in neglected for years. Hundreds of commuters — both using four-wheelers and two-wheelers — cross this broken stretch every day, putting their lives in jeopardy.

Carpeting being done on a road with no damage in Sector 70, Mohali. VICKY

“Potholes have not been repaired for a long time. I do not remember when the stretch was last repaired. Potholes, dust and gravel pose a safety hazard, especially to the lives of two-wheeler riders here,” says Vikas Baliyan, a Kumbhra resident.

The road dividing Sectors 69 and 70 and the Kumbhra road, leading to Phase XI, is also in bad shape. Residents say commuting on Mohali roads is fraught with danger. A heavy rush of vehicles and non-functional streetlights add to the risk at night.

Swarn Chaudhary, executive president of the Mohali Senior Citizens Association, says: “It is not just a matter of handful of bad stretches. Roads in entire Mohali are littered with potholes and bad patches. In some areas, dug-up portions for laying of sewerage have not been repaired for years. Being a senior citizen, crossing such stretches takes a toll on my body.”

The bad condition of roads leads to sudden braking by vehicles, leading to wear and tear. The movement of vehicles becomes haphazard, thereby increasing the chances of accidents.

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi says: “The patchwork on bad stretches has begun. All major roads will be repaired in a month or two. The premix has been laid in some areas of Sector 70.”

Residents are, however, miffed at repair work being carried out on sections that are in a relatively good condition. The roads in dire need of repair are being ignored, they claim.