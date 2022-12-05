Broken Stretches Mohali: Sector 77-76 road not repaired for year

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, December 4

The road separating Sectors 77 and 76 is dotted with big potholes on both sides near the Sohana hospital and Radha Soami Satsang premises. The road stretch has not been repaired for more than a year.

It also leads to the District Administrative Complex. All pleas of local residents for its repair have fallen on deaf ears.

The big potholes suddenly appear, taking the road users by surprise. Sudden braking to avoid the potholes has caused several accidents on this stretch. “Vehicles move at a fast speed on this stretch. The surface is also uneven near the turn.

Driving on this road is a risky affair. However, the municipal corporation, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the administration are just not concerned,” said Amarjit Saini, a resident of Sector 76.

The road is in bad shape on both sides but no patchwork has been carried out so far. Road users said two-wheeler riders had a tough time negotiating potholes dotting the stretch.

Most of the times, patients visiting the private hospital and ambulances ferrying patients face inconvenience due to the bad shape of the road.

“This is the least to expect that this patch will be repaired soon. People have been daily inconvenienced for more than a year, but the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the poor condition of the road,” said Darshan Kamboj, a resident of Sector 77.