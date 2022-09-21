Brother claims suspect Rankaj Verma's display picture misused in Chandigarh University video leak case

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, September 21
The brother of suspect Rankaj Verma in the Chandigarh University video leak case has claimed that Rankaj does not know suspect Sunny Mehta and Rankaj's display picture was misused by an unknown number to share the videos.
"We had approached the police on September 18 to trace the phone number using his display picture. It is being alleged that Rankaj used to forward videos received from Sunny to others. Police should probe on which phone numbers were the videos forwarded," he told media in Dhalli on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the police have probed one youth Mohit of Hoshiarpur and is ascertaining the role of a Jammu-based man whose numbers have been found on the siezed phones.
The police officials said after verification, the investigation will be corroborated by the forensic data.
