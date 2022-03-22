Brothers fight, man intervenes, attacked in Raipur Rani

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 21

A 45-year-old man from Raipur Rani, who intervened in a fight between two brothers, was attacked with a sword on Saturday evening.

Deep Singh, a resident of Garhi Kotaha village, told the police that two brothers in his neighborhood, Sanjeev Kumar and Rajesh Kumar, aka Raju, were fighting with each other around 11 pm. As he heard the commotion, he and his wife Pushpa came out of their house. “As I tried to persuade them, Rajesh attacked me with a sword.

I suffered a facial injury in the attack,” the FIR reads, quoting the complainant.

Before fleeing the spot, the suspect also threatened to kill the complainant if he again tried to step in a fight among the two brothers.

The victim was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Raipur Rani for treatment.

A case has been registered at the Raipur Rani police station under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.