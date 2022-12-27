BSF, Panjab University join hands to improve performance of sportspersons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

The Border Security Force (BSF) has entered into an agreement with the Panjab University (PU) here to improve the performance of sportspersons and better manage sports injuries with the use of scientific methodologies.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard between BSF Additional Director General PV Rama Sastry and PU Registrar Professor Yajvender Pal Verma here on Tuesday.

The BSF has set up a comprehensive facility called Sport Performance Enhancement Centre (SPEC) at Headquarters Western Command here with a vision to ensure scientific nurturing of the talent of athletes and honing their sports skills.

BSF, one of the Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has already created a niche at national and international level in the domain of sports excellence by working on the optimum utilisation of human potential.

PU, a premier academic hub which has a rich legacy of sports and is known for producing many world-class athletes, will provide the necessary academic guidance, assistance and affiliation to the courses being run at SPEC.

Both the institutions have committed themselves to set new benchmarks in the area of sports through field academic programs, exchange of expertise, organising sports competitions jointly and exchange of information about coaching using scientific techniques.

This MoU is first of its kind and shall open many new avenues for the sports persons of Panjab University and the BSF.

#Border Security Force BSF #Panjab University Chandigarh