BSP nominee gatecrashes Congress press conference

Chandigarh, May 30

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ritu Singh today gatecrashed the press conference of Congress candidate Manish Tewari and said she accepted his challenge to debate.

Though Tewari’s challenge was for BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon for 11 am, she turned up at the venue. As the press conference was about to end, she introduced herself to Tewari from left side of the dais.

The Congress leader was about to leave when she started asking him questions. In front of mediapersons, she slammed the Congress as well as the BJP for the poor state of colonies and villages and for not clearing the legacy waste at the Dadu Majra dump.

“The waste dump is given by the Congress while the BJP failed to remove it. They should be held accountable. They have done nothing. Sir, I know the pain of those living in colonies, not those who live in posh sectors,” she said, addressing Tewari.

A smiling Tewari said, “Even though Ritu Singh gatecrashed INDIA bloc’s press conference, I welcome her willingness to engage in a debate unlike Sanjay Tandon, who is running away from it since April 30. The sad part is the BSP candidate is unfortunately the B team of the Chandigarh BJP.” She also had arguments with city Congress president HS Lucky. Some Congress and BSP leaders also had a heated exchange.

Later, she reached outside Aroma Hotel, the venue of Tandon’s press conference. However, the BJP nominee had left by then. Tandon later said everyone knew whose B team the BSP had been.

