BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

Chandigarh, May 3

Two drug peddlers, including a BTech graduate, have been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the UT police with a total of 774 gram heroin.

The police said one of the accused, identified as Pankaj Kumar (28), was arrested near the grain market chowk in Sector 39-West with 754 gram heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the ANTF police station.

Pankaj, a BTech in Petroleum, hails from Mansa, Punjab, and had earlier been arrested in two NDPS cases in Bathinda and Chandigarh in 2019.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he was selling drugs on the directions of Gagandeep Singh Kang, alias Gagan (38), a resident of Aerocity, Mohali. The police also nabbed him with 20 gram heroin. A postgraduate from Panjab University, the accused has several cases of NDPS Act registered against him in Haryana and Chandigarh.

The interrogation of the accused revealed that they were in contact with narco gangster Jasmeet, who is residing in the US. “Jasmeet used to make contact with the two drug peddlers through an app named Signal,” the police added.

The accused used international virtual numbers on WhatsApp and other social media apps to make international and local calls.

