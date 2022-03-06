BTech student held for snatching in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

A BTech student, Vipin (25), from Himachal Pradesh, was held on the charge of snatching the purse of a 64-year-old resident of Kharar in Sector 23 here on February 27.

The police said the suspect studied in Himachal Pradesh and had come here to meet his father. He snatched the purse of the victim and pushed her before fleeing. The victim’s shoulder got dislocated after which she was rushed to the hospital.

The police traced Vipin through CCTV footage of the area. A case has been registered against him. —