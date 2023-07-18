BTech student shot dead, friend injured

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 17

A student of Chandigarh University was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his rented accommodation in Sarpanch Colony at Bhagomajra village in Kharar late last night.

Anuj (21), a BTech (Computer Science) final-year student, and a native of Bhiwani, died on the spot, while his friend Parneet of Solan, who was also present at his flat, suffered an injury as a bullet grazed past his leg.

In all, six gunshots were fired, the police said. Praneet was taken to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Kharar from where he was referred to the PGI. The police said two masked men knocked on the door of the flat and enquired about Anuj from his flatmates. When Anuj came out, the assailants started firing indiscriminately at him, pumping five bullets into him before fleeing on a bike.

Kharar DSP Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi said, “Old enmity and recent incidents are being pieced together. A case under Section 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered.”

Sources said the police were probing the role of suspects involved in a clash with Anuj a few months ago.

In his statement, Praneet said Anuj shared the flat with Sandeep Bunty, Vipul, Nitin, and Ankit. “When the two assailants came at the flat, they asked Sandeep to identify Anuj, which he did. They then opened fire.”

Anuj was the only son of his parents. His father Rajesh Kumar, a schoolteacher, said, “I talked to my son at 10:50 pm yesterday. Around 11:30 pm, one of his friends called me. I was told my son met with an accident, but the reality left me shocked.”

