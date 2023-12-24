Budding golfers prove their mettle in pitch & putt contest

Chandigarh, December 23
The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) organised a successful junior/sub-junior pitch and putt golf competition at the CGA golf range. A total of 40 budding golfers participated in the event.
The junior event was open to golfers aged between 12 and 18 years, and the sub-junior category was for players under the age of 12 years.
The event was aimed at promoting golf among youngsters and providing them with an opportunity to showcase their skills in a competitive environment.
The competition was held in a pitch and putt format on a stable ford basis, which is a shorter version of the game that is played on a smaller course with shorter holes. This format is ideal for young golfers as it helps them develop their skills in a more relaxed and fun environment.
The winners and runners-up of various events were honoured with trophies.
