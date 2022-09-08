‘Build concrete roofs at Panchkula rehri markets’

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 7

The Federation of Residents Association (FORA) has urged local MLA and Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta to construct concrete sheds for victims of the fire incident at the Sector 9 rehri market to prevent any such occurrence in future.

In a memorandum submitted to Gian Chand Gupta today, FORA president RP Malhotra and general secretary Bharat Hiteshi also demanded that all rehri markets, including those in Sector 7, 11 and 17, should be allowed to construct concrete sheds.

They said all rehri markets of the city were the lifeline of the middle-class society and visited daily by thousands of youth, elderly and women to buy essentials available at reasonable price.

FORA senior deputy head GS Chahal said the power supply system at the Sector 9 rehri market was not good and all 148 vendors were getting electricity from a single connection.

#gian chand gupta #Panchkula