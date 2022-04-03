Builder snaps water supply to township in Mohali, residents block road

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 2

Residents of Bollywood Green City, a township, today blocked the Banur-Kharar road near the Landran light point in protest against the builder for not providing basic amenities like water and lifts.

Raising slogans against the builder, the residents blocked the road, causing a traffic jam for about 15 minutes. They relented when the builder reached the spot and assured them of providing the amenities.

Township residents Jaspreet Singh, Sunil Kumar and Gagan Brar said even though they had been paying maintenance charges regularly for the past three months, the builder had stopped water supply to their homes and electricity supply to the lifts from March 31. They alleged that snapping of water supply and electricity to the lifts had put on risk the lives of pregnant women and elderly people.

They alleged that the builder had done so on the pretext that some residents were not paying the maintenance charges. They further said the builder had not fulfilled his promise to provide a clubhouse, a school, 100 feet road, swimming pool, gym, commercial complex, kids play area, jogging track, etc.