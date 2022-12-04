Building misuse and violations: Industrial Area traders urge PM Modi, Amit Shah to resolve their issues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Protesting against sealing notices issued by the UT Administration for property misuse and building violations, traders of the Industrial Area, Phase 2, under the banner of the Vyapari Ekta Manch, closed their shops at 4 pm and marched towards Tribune Chowk.

Clad in suits, they held bowls in their hands and begged at the roundabout. Today’s dharna was supported by the Utensil Shop Owners’ Association and the Furniture Shop Owners’ Association of the Industrial Area.

City Congress president HS Lucky, along with councillors of his party, AAP convener Prem Garg with the area councillor and former general secretary of BJP Sushil Jain reached there in support of the protesters. Traders also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to solve their genuine issues. They said they had been working in the Industrial Area for the past many years. They raised their business like a child. Their business was the only support of their family, but now the UT Administration was harassing them by sending various notices, they added. By sending notices of building misuse, the administration wanted these traders to get fed up and flee on their own, they alleged.

The protesters said they would not allow this motive of the administration fulfilled as they would not run away under any circumstances.