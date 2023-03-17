Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: MP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Local MP Kirron Kher has stirred yet another controversy by threatening to thrash Hallo Majra’s Deep Complex residents with slippers if they did not vote for her. During an event at Kishangarh yesterday, she said the residents should be ashamed and deserved “chhittar” (beaten up with slippers) if they did not vote for her.

Youth Congress workers stage a protest against the MP. RAVI KUMAR

“Water used to accumulate there and I got a road built. If even a single Deep Complex resident does not vote for me, it would be shameful and they should be beaten up with slippers,” said the actress-turned-politician at an inauguration event in Kishangarh. She and the people gathered there started laughing after her comment.

Her statement, however, did not go down well with Deep Complex residents and the Opposition. BS Rawat, former general secretary, Deep Complex Welfare Association, claimed, “Despite two inaugurations, the said work is still not complete and she is talking of beating us up with slippers.”

Kirron Kher, MP

Opposition parties today protested against her statement. AAP workers burnt an effigy of the MP at the Hallo Majra chowk while Youth Congress leaders held a symbolic protest at the Congress Bhawan.

Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana and members of the organisation offered their shoes to Kher. They said the BJP worked on the “Aap hamein vote do, hum aapko jootey maarenge” policy. “So we are offering her our shoes,” they added.

Lubana alleged, “This is how the BJP works. It is evident. The BJP MP has said it herself. She is openly threatening voters with thrashing.”

Seeking an apology from the MP, HS Lucky, city Congress president, said, “It is an unparliamentary and undignified statement, which an MP should not make. She should know it is not a TV show and she is sitting among people. She tried to create humour, but it was in bad taste.”

AAP senior leader Pardeep Chhabra lambasted Kher saying, “The MP first asked our councillors to join the party at the BJP office since she gives funds from MPLADS. She later said I am just joking. Now she has made a ‘chhittar’ remark, which is shameful. It is not the first time. Earlier, she called our councillors ‘dangar’ (animals). I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send her back to the film industry as she has ruined 10 years of Chandigarh.”

Former AAP president Prem Garg too condemned the “derogatory language” used by Kher. He said it was very sad that she turned a government programme into a BJP event and used derogatory language against the residents of Hallo Majra.

Kher could not be reached for comment.