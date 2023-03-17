 Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: MP : The Tribune India

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: MP

Kher slammed by residents, Oppn a day after her remark at Kishangarh event

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: MP

Deep Complex residents burn an effigy of MP Kirron Kher at Hallo Majra in Chandigarh on Thursday. RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Local MP Kirron Kher has stirred yet another controversy by threatening to thrash Hallo Majra’s Deep Complex residents with slippers if they did not vote for her. During an event at Kishangarh yesterday, she said the residents should be ashamed and deserved “chhittar” (beaten up with slippers) if they did not vote for her.

Youth Congress workers stage a protest against the MP. RAVI KUMAR

“Water used to accumulate there and I got a road built. If even a single Deep Complex resident does not vote for me, it would be shameful and they should be beaten up with slippers,” said the actress-turned-politician at an inauguration event in Kishangarh. She and the people gathered there started laughing after her comment.

Her statement, however, did not go down well with Deep Complex residents and the Opposition. BS Rawat, former general secretary, Deep Complex Welfare Association, claimed, “Despite two inaugurations, the said work is still not complete and she is talking of beating us up with slippers.”

Kirron Kher, MP

Opposition parties today protested against her statement. AAP workers burnt an effigy of the MP at the Hallo Majra chowk while Youth Congress leaders held a symbolic protest at the Congress Bhawan.

Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana and members of the organisation offered their shoes to Kher. They said the BJP worked on the “Aap hamein vote do, hum aapko jootey maarenge” policy. “So we are offering her our shoes,” they added.

Lubana alleged, “This is how the BJP works. It is evident. The BJP MP has said it herself. She is openly threatening voters with thrashing.”

Seeking an apology from the MP, HS Lucky, city Congress president, said, “It is an unparliamentary and undignified statement, which an MP should not make. She should know it is not a TV show and she is sitting among people. She tried to create humour, but it was in bad taste.”

AAP senior leader Pardeep Chhabra lambasted Kher saying, “The MP first asked our councillors to join the party at the BJP office since she gives funds from MPLADS. She later said I am just joking. Now she has made a ‘chhittar’ remark, which is shameful. It is not the first time. Earlier, she called our councillors ‘dangar’ (animals). I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send her back to the film industry as she has ruined 10 years of Chandigarh.”

Former AAP president Prem Garg too condemned the “derogatory language” used by Kher. He said it was very sad that she turned a government programme into a BJP event and used derogatory language against the residents of Hallo Majra.

Kher could not be reached for comment.

Not the first time

Earlier, she called our councillors ‘dangar’ (animals). I appeal to PM Narendra Modi to send her back to the film industry as she has ruined 10 years of Chandigarh. — Pardeep Chhabra, AAP senior leader

Unveiled twice, road still not complete

Despite two inaugurations, the road work is still not complete and she is talking of beating us up with slippers. — BS Rawat, former general secy, Deep Complex Welfare Assn

What the MP said

Water used to accumulate there and I got a road built. If even a single Deep Complex resident does not vote for me now, it would be shameful and they should be thrashed with chhittar. — Kirron Kher, MP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Video: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at gym in US

2
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

3
Punjab

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

4
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan devours missi roti, paneer at dhaba in Chandigarh, explores Punjab on autorickshaw

5
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi interview not conducted from any Punjab jail: DGP Gaurav Yadav

6
World

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

7
J & K

Conman from Gujarat posing as 'Additional Director in PMO' arrested in Kashmir

8
Nation

'Is Jairam your nanny': BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi's slip; 'We don't use teleprompters', counters Cong gen secy

9
Nation

2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

10
Nation

If Indian democracy was functioning, I'd be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

More trouble for Sisodia, named in ‘snooping’ case

More trouble for Sisodia, named in 'snooping' case

Faces charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust


Cities

View All

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Jee aaya nu G20 delegates

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Firm to get only 25% of parking lots until smart features implemented

P’kula prepares for G20 delegates’ visit on Mar 31

Didn’t file plaint against cops, says liquor contractor in extortion case

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Bhalswa landfill site to be cleared by March ’24: Kejriwal

2 members of Irani gang held

Man opens fire at neighbour after losing case, held

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements

Kisan Mela witnesses heavy footfall at Rauni