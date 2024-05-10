Built on agricultural land, Chandigarh seals Kaimbwala liquor vend

Chandigarh, May 9
The UT Excise and Taxation Department sealed a liquor vend constructed on agricultural land at Kaimbwala village here this evening.
According to the department, the owner had contravened the provisions of Sections 5/6/11 of the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, by raising unauthorised construction of liquor shop on agricultural land at Kaimbwala.
Earlier, the department had written a letter to the UT Estate Office seeking clarification on whether the liquor vend was complying with the provisions of the Act.
In the seven auctions held in the past two months, the department has auctioned 86 vends of the total 97. The next round of auction is scheduled to take place tomorrow.
In 2024-25, the UT has already gained Rs 32 crore more revenue as compared to the last year and expected to fetch more in the coming rounds. Last year, 18 liquor had remained unsold despite holding 20 rounds of auctions.
