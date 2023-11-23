Bulk material market to come up at Sector 56

Chandigarh, November 22
In a pivotal meeting presided over by Nitin Yadav, UT Adviser-cum-Home Secretary, a proposal has been approved to open a state-of-the-art bulk material market in Sector 56. The project is designed to accommodate 191 plots and 48 booths, sprawled over 45 acres.
This move aims at catalysing trading and distribution of bulk material, further bolstering the economic landscape of the region. The cost of constructing this market is estimated at Rs 16.86 crore.
The core components of this initiative involve the construction of internal roads, parking facilities and essential services such as stormwater drainage, water supply and an efficient electricity distribution system.
