Bullet train project: Socio-economic survey held at Mohali villages

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 19

Agricultural land at as many as 43 villages of Mohali figures in the socio-economic survey for the construction of the Delhi-Chandigarh-Amritsar high speed railway corridor or bullet train track.

As a part of the survey for social impact assessment and resettlement agreement plan, a team of the IIM-Research, New Delhi, recently held meetings with the owners of land at 24 villages in Dera Bassi likely to be acquired for the project. The Dera Bassi villages where the land may be acquired include Khelan, Rajapur, Maalan, Jodhpur, Sarangpur, Handesra, Jhedi Jattan, Singhpur, Ranimajra, Badana, Jaula Kalan, Mianpur, Bhagwasi, Musapur, Jawaharpur, Bakarpur, Mahmadpur, Dhanauni, Paragpur, Shatabhgarh, Beed Chhat and Dyalpura.

A detailed project report (DPR) would be ready by the November-end.

The Delhi–Amritsar High-Speed Rail (DAMHSR bullet train) project is a 465-km proposed line that will connect Delhi, Chandigarh and Amritsar through 14 stations. The double-lane track will allow the train to move at an average speed of 250 kmph, making it a little more than two and a half-hour journey. The standard gauge track will be elevated (20 ft), underground and at grade type with fencing on both sides.

The acquisition of land for the corridor will start after the socio-economic survey is completed. Under the social impact assessment and resettlement plan, surveyors are assessing the number of houses, tubewells, trees and dependency of owners on land. The acquisition would depend on all these factors, sources said.

In the district, land is proposed to be acquired in Dera Bassi, Mohali and Kharar areas.

#Mohali