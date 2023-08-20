Bulletin board activity organised

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The Art Department of the school organised a bulletin board activity for students. The school was divided into two groups having two different themes. The theme for Group A was ‘Monsoon or Rainy Season’ and for Group B, it was ‘Climate Change’. In Group A, Class III-A and IV-A, and in Group B, Class 10-B and 11-B were adjudged the best performers.

Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Students celebrated the festival of Teej with great enthusiasm. Tiny tots from the nursery section gave a sneak peek into Punjabi culture and enthralled the audience with their mesmerising performances. The spectacle and the grandeur of the occasion was escalated by beautiful traditional attires and exuberant performances of the children.

AKSIPS-125, Kharar

The school culminated its week-long Founder’s Day celebrations. The programme commemorated AKSIPS founder Ajit Karam Singh with great fervour, zest and enthusiasm. The event began with a welcome speech followed by a group song by the school choir.

YPS, Mohali

The school hosted its maiden endeavour, “Swaranjali” (offerings of music), an inter-school classical vocal and ghazal solo singing competition. Classical musician Vinod Pawar and Indian semi-classical and ghazal performer Kunwar Jagmohan judged the performances of 18 students from 12 tricity schools. In the Hindustani classical vocal round, the first position was bagged by Aadil Dhiman of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, while Meenal Singh of St Kabir Public School, Chandigarh, stood first in the ghazal round. Rheedhi Chakraverty of St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh, won the special prize for classical vocal singing.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33

The festival of Teej was celebrated with dance, music and sharing of traditional delicacies. To create the right festive tenor, the staff and teachers wore traditional attire.

Infant Jesus, Mohali

The school organised an inter-house rangoli-making competition on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Students used eco-friendly material and flaunted their traditional art form. They beautifully presented their perspective in vibrant colours.

