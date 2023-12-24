Bumpy ride for motorists near Sec 20 fuel pump

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 23

Even though the caved-in portion of a slip road outside the Sector 20 petrol pump was repaired several weeks ago, it has not been levelled and metalled, causing grave inconvenience to commuters.

The road had caved in back in early August, and as a result, it remained out of bounds for commuters as repair work got under way. But the repaired stretch is yet to be levelled and metalled.

Agnesh Kumar, a commuter, rued, “It not only makes it hard to cross this stretch of road, but also makes commute dangerous. Motorcyclists run the risk of skidding and meeting with a road accident. It must be constructed properly to ensure smooth movement of traffic.”

This stretch of road assumes importance for two reasons: it falls between two blocks of the main market in Sector 20, and it is right outside the petrol pump frequented by a large number of motorists every day.