Buoyed by success, MC opens ‘1 Rupee Store’ at Mauli Jagran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

Aimed at providing affordable items to those in need while promoting the concept of reducing, reusing and recycling (RRR), the Municipal Corporation (MC) inaugurated “1 Rupee Store” at the Community Centre, Sundar Nagar, Mauli Jagran, today.

Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurated the store in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillor Bimla Dubey, senior officials of the MC and prominent members of the ward.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the MC’s permanent RRR centre in Sector 17 had received an overwhelming response from citizens, enabling the establishment of this store. “The aim is to provide affordable items to those in need while promoting the concept of reducing, reusing, and recycling. The store offers a variety of items such as books, electronics, clothing, crockery, kitchenware, toys, and bed sheets, all priced at just Rs 1 per item,” he said.

He said the MC had set up its permanent RRR centre at New Bridge Market, near Jagat Cinema in Sector 17, where citizens were encouraged to donate items that were no longer in use to help those in need. He said after cleaning, repairing, and refurbishing the donated items collected at the RRR centre in Sector 17, the same were made available at the stores. “The MC is committed to opening more such stores in different areas/wards of the city,” he said.

Anindita also expressed her gratitude to the citizens of the tricity for their overwhelming response and support. She noted that this was the fourth successful store and the MC was committed to serving the community by establishing more stores throughout the city.

“The launch of this store is a testament to the MC’s efforts towards creating sustainable and inclusive practices that benefit citizens from all walks of life,” Anindita said, adding the civic body was showing its commitment towards promoting sustainability and inclusivity with opening of these kind of stores in the colony areas of the city.