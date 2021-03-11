Burail firing: Court denies bail to Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Monty Shah

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 8

Additional Sessions Judge Narender has dismissed the bail application of Monty Shah, alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, arrested in a two-year-old firing incident of Burail. Monty Shah was arrested in May, 2021, by the Chandigarh Police.

The police had registered the case against Monty Shah and others for the commission of offence punishable under Sections 307, 212 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act on a complaint of Tirath Singh, who alleged that Monty Shah fired shots at him and Parveen on the direction of Lawrence Bishnoi in 2020.

Both of them are the witnesses in the alleged murder of property dealer Sonu Shah. After Sonu’s murder, Bishnoi group had allegedly taken responsibility for his killing in a Facebook post. Monty Shah was allegedly caught on a CCTV camera with a gun and firing around six rounds on Tirath Singh in Burail on October 12, 2020.

Tirath Singh alleged that Monty wanted to eliminate Parveen and him on the directions of Bishnoi as both are witnesses in the murder case of Sonu Shah. However, Tirath and Parveen escaped unhurt in the incident.

The counsel for the accused argued that he was in custody since the date of his arrest. All other co-accused are on bail. Trial of the case will take long time to conclude and no useful purpose would be served by keeping the applicant in judicial custody for any longer period.

The public prosecutor opposed the bail, saying the charges against the accused are serious.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail without commenting on the merit of the case.

“Though the charge in this case has already been framed and two witnesses have been recorded, it is equally true that the complainant, who is the most material witness of this case, has not yet been examined. There are fair chances of the applicant to pressurise the complainant in case he is given concession of bail. Further, on the gravity of offence also, the application in hand cannot be allowed,” said the court in the order.