Burail hotel owner held in immoral trafficking case

Chandigarh, June 5
The UT police have busted an immoral trafficking racket being operated from a hotel in Burail, Sector 45. The police have arrested the hotel owner and rescued three women.
On getting a tip-off about the racket being run from Hotel Maharaja, the police sent a decoy customer to the hotel. As the decoy customer paid money for the ‘services’ sought, the police raided the hotel and nabbed its owner, identified as Banarsi Parsad (55).
The police said the hotel also had a spa centre from were three women were rescued. The rescued women were sent to Nari Niketan, Sector 26.
A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station. The hotel owner was produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.
