Burglar lands in Chandigarh police net

Chandigarh, November 29

A burglar, who had stolen foreign and Indian currency and gold and diamond jewellery worth several lakhs from a house in Sector 51, has been arrested by the UT police. The suspect has been identified as Jaswinder Singh (42), a resident of Sirsa district, Haryana.

Complainant Baljit Singh had reported that an unidentified person had stolen 1,000 Canadian and 1,000 US dollars, Rs 10,000 in cash, gold jewellery and some documents from his almirah on November 18. He had also alleged that his sister’s suitcase containing 6,200 US dollars, jewellery and documents and his friend’s bag containing gold and diamond jewellery besides, documents, were also stolen from his house on November 18.

Complainant’s family and his sister, who is an NRI, had left the house around 6.55 pm to see a dentist. They returned around 8.40 pm and found the house ransacked.

The suspect was arrested on November 21 and was on police remand till November 29. Jewellery items and cash stolen from the house were recovered. The police said the suspect was a habitual offender and two burglary cases were registered against him in Chandigarh earlier this year.

