Burglars strike at Sec 28 house

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: About Rs 4 lakh, jewellery worth several lakhs and other valuables have been stolen from a house in Sector 28. Mohinder Pal Singh reported that cash, gold jewellery, wrist watches and shawls were stolen from his aunt’s house on July 20. The police have registered a case at the Sector 26 police station and started investigation. TNS

Cycle, purse with cash stolen

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked for theft. Makhan Lal, a resident of Panchkula, reported that some person stole his bag, which contained Rs 12,000 and mobile phone, cycle and other belongings from Sector 18. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Breach in river embankment

Mohali: A minor breach has been reported in the under-construction embankment on the Ghaggar in Dehar village. The embankment was washed away during torrential rains on July 8-9. Eyewitnesses said a crack had appeared in the embankment after 10 days of painstaking labour. Officials said the embankment would be fortified to stem the flow of river water in the area. TNS

Youth arrested with heroin

Panchkula: The police arrested a youth with 14.50 gm of heroin on Saturday. The suspect was identified as Shivam, 21, a resident of Kharar, Mohali. A team of the Crime Branch, Sector 19, arrested the suspect following a tip-off near Suraj Cinema in Sector 1. His search led the recovery of contraband. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Sector 7 police station. TNS

Blood donation camp held

Fatehgarh Sahib: Fifty units were collected during a blood donation camp organised by Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Mission Sewa Society, Sirhind, at Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday. The Blood Bank Society, Ludhiana, conducted the camp. All donors were feted on the occasion.