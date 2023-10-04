Burglars strike at Sector 44 house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Sector 44. Atul Verma reported that two ACs, bath fittings, including two geysers, 30 taps and three washbasins; and a dinner set were stolen from his house on October 1. TNS

Purse snatched in Sector 32

Chandigarh: A biker reportedly snatched a purse from a woman in Sector 32. The complainant said the incident took place near her house. A police team reached the spot and started investigation. A case has been registered. TNS

Gold chain stolen

Chandigarh: A gold chain was stolen from an SCO in the NAC Mani Majra. The police have registered a case on a complaint filed by Vikas Verma at the Mani Majra station. TNS

Sood, teachers meet Adviser

Chandigarh: City BJP president Arun Sood along with a delegation of teachers met UT Adviser Dharam Pal to raise their demands, including issues related to leaves, 7th Pay Commission for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), contract/guest teachers, pending DA and 6th PC arrears of SSA teachers, pay commission to 2015 batch teachers, stay of teachers on deputation from Punjab and Haryana as per their choice etc. Sood assured the teachers that he would follow up on the issues with the Administration. "The teachers have been raising these issues for a long time. We will try to resolve these," he added. TNS

MNS marks its 98th Raising Day

Chandigarh: The Military Nursing Service (MNS) commemorated its 98th Raising Day at Chandimandir Military Station. Brig Sunita Sharma, head of the MNS Branch at Western Command, along with MNS veterans, laid a wreath at the Veer Smriti War Memorial. In his special order of the day, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, lauded all MNS officers for their unflinching service, commitment and professionalism. Since its inception on October 1, 1926, the MNS had played a pivotal role in caring for the sick and wounded during peace and as part of all military operations. TNS

Bhavan teacher receives award

Chandigarh: Anupma Khanna, a teacher from Bhavan Vidyalaya, was conferred with ‘Teacher Par Excellence Award- 2023’ by the International Institute of Hotel Management and International Hospitality Council, London, at DCM Young Entrepreneurs School, Ludhiana. Anupma, a mathematics teacher, was felicitated by the IIHM for redefining the teaching-learning process. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora lauded the contributions of Anupma. TNS

Pawan wins tennis c'ship

Chandigarh: Pawan Kapoor of CITCO defeated top seed and World Number 78 Chandra Bhushan 6-1, 6-0, to win the ITF Masters Tennis 400 Tennis Championship in Jalandhar. Earlier, he defeated Jitendra Pradhan of Nepal 6-1 6-1 in the 55+ age group singles' category. After winning this championship, Kapoor earned 400 ITF points and will be ranked among the top 120 in the world. TNS

Rolling Tigers skating champs

Panchkula: Skaters of the Rolling Tigers Club won the overall championship during the Haryana Zonal Skating Competition, held at Ambala. The club won the first position by scoring 172 points. The event was organised by the Haryana Roller Skating Association, and four districts, including Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, and Yamunanagar, participated in the championship.