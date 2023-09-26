 Burglary at Ambala bank, 24 lockers with jewellery, valuables emptied : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Burglary at Ambala bank, 24 lockers with jewellery, valuables emptied

Burglary at Ambala bank, 24 lockers with jewellery, valuables emptied

Thieves cut RCC wall to gain entry into locker room, take along CCTV DVRs

Burglary at Ambala bank, 24 lockers with jewellery, valuables emptied

Customers reach Ambala Central Cooperative Bank to enquire about their lockers on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 25

Burglars broke into the Ambala Central Cooperative Bank Ltd in Baldev Nagar area of Ambala City, cut open 32 lockers and decamped with jewellery and other valuables.

The bank employees came to know about the incident after they found the lockers ransacked this morning following which they alerted the police.

Bank was closed for two days

'The bank was closed at 5 pm on September 22 and then it remained closed on September 23 and 24 due to the weekend. On Monday, around 9.40 am, I opened the bank and found a hole in a wall. The exact loss is being ascertained.'

Bhushan Lal Gupta, Branch Manager

As the news spread, locker holders started reaching the bank to check their valuables. The burglars had broken 32 lockers, of which 24 had jewellery, documents and other valuables. They also took away the DVRs of the CCTV with them.

A hole made by the thieves in a wall of the locker room at the bank.

Bhushan Lal Gupta, branch manager of the bank, said, “The bank was closed at 5 pm on September 22 and then it remained closed on September 23 and 24 due to the weekend. On Monday, around 9.40 am, when I opened the bank along with peon Ashwini Kumar, we found that some people had made a hole in a wall. They went into the locker room by cutting the RCC wall and opened the lockers with the help of the cutter. The exact loss is being ascertained.”

Sans alarm system, guard

'There was no proper alarm system or guard in the bank. The burglars took advantage of the situation. An SIT has been constituted. We will write to the higher authorities of the bank regarding the lapse.'

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, Ambala SP

A case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code at the Baldev Nagar police station.

A list of broken lockers has been pasted outside the branch.

In the FIR, an amount of Rs 35 lakh, including gold worth Rs 33 lakh and silver worth Rs 2 lakh, has been mentioned as the value of the stolen items. However, the exact loss will be higher.

SHO Sandeep said, “Burglars broke 32 lockers and eight of these were empty. They took away the DVR of the CCTV as well. There were big bushes behind the bank and they took advantage of the same to gain entry into the bank. The bank is yet to give the details of exact loss. The lockers belong to different people and their statements will be recorded.”

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “There was no proper alarm system or guard in the bank. The burglars took advantage of the situation. A special investigation team (SIT) under DSP (Headquarters) has been constituted. We are scrutinising CCTV footage of nearby areas and efforts are being made to trace the miscreants. We will write to the higher authorities of the bank regarding the lapse and ask them to install an alarm system and deploy guards.”

#Ambala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

2
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

3
Bathinda

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

4
Trending

When Dev Anand 'robbed one brother, stole the other's girlfriend'

5
Trending

In leaked wedding video, watch Parineeti Chopra as she walks towards Raghav Chadha in 'pearl white'

6
Haryana

Gurugram to implement GRAP rules from October 1 to check pollution, says senior civic official

7
Haryana

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

8
Sports

Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final

9
World

Canada issues fresh travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution' in context of recent developments

10
Haryana

CM: Haryana to be made free of stray animals

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Top News

IAF inducts first C-295 aircraft

Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft

56 medium-lift planes on procurement list | To boost tactica...

Experts review joint war doctrine

Experts review joint war doctrine

Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations

Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada

Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada

Voices concern over visa suspension

Jolt for BJP as AIADMK quits NDA

Jolt for BJP as AIADMK quits NDA

RBI raises dominance by few on bank boards

RBI raises dominance by few on bank boards


Cities

View All

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Security beefed up ahead of Northern Zonal Council meet

Contaminated water supply, choked sewer irk residents

Railways installs model track to set up restaurant on wheels

Gang of thieves stealing oil from transformers active in Civil Lines

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Women protest for Rs 1,000 poll promise in Bathinda

MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

5-member panel report led to reinstatement of UT cops

PU issue to crop up at zonal council meeting

ASHA workers court arrest in Panchkula, let off 2 hours later

Can’t withhold result, documents for non-payment of fee: High Court

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

3 held for selling stolen cars using forged papers

AIIMS marks foundation day, minister hails journey

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

City resident nabbed with illegal weapons

Sidhupur Government Primary School building declared unsafe

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 1 held

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Minister: Civic body chief to probe overcharging at parking lots in Ludhiana

All govt hospitals to be fully automated soon, says Principal Secy

Man found dead in park not admitted to hospital: Probe

Ludhiana: ASI caught taking Rs 4K bribe

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

Front seeks withdrawal of fee for hard copies of certificates

Businessmen hit by shifting of bus stand

College observes awareness week

Pbi varsity research on how Punjabi is taught at the primary level out