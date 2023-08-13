Burglary reported at Sector 45

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Gold bangles have been stolen from a house at Sector 45. Bhupinder Singh reported that thieves entered his house after breaking the locks of the backdoor and stole four gold bangles on August 11. The police have registered a case at the Sector 35 station. TNS

Biker injured in hit-and-run

Chandigarh: A motorcycle rider was injured in a hit-and-run accident. Amrinder Singh, a resident of Khuda Jassu, reported that a vehicle hit the motorcycle his father, Nirmal Singh, was riding on the road separating Sector 27 and 28. His father was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. TNS

One held with illegal liquor

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Rajinder Singh of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, and recovered eight boxes of liquor from his possession in Sector 17. A case under the Excise Act was registered and he was later released on bail.