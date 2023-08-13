Burglary reported at Sector 45

Chandigarh: Gold bangles have been stolen from a house at Sector 45. Bhupinder Singh reported that thieves entered his house after breaking the locks of the backdoor and stole four gold bangles on August 11. The police have registered a case at the Sector 35 station. TNS
Biker injured in hit-and-run
Chandigarh: A motorcycle rider was injured in a hit-and-run accident. Amrinder Singh, a resident of Khuda Jassu, reported that a vehicle hit the motorcycle his father, Nirmal Singh, was riding on the road separating Sector 27 and 28. His father was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. TNS
One held with illegal liquor
Chandigarh: The police have arrested Rajinder Singh of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, and recovered eight boxes of liquor from his possession in Sector 17. A case under the Excise Act was registered and he was later released on bail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...